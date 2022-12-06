Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kontoor Brands, Automatic Data Processing and Heartland Express

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/8/22, Kontoor Brands Inc (Symbol: KTB), Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP), and Heartland Express, Inc. (Symbol: HTLD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kontoor Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 12/19/22, Automatic Data Processing Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.25 on 1/1/23, and Heartland Express, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.02 on 12/19/22. As a percentage of KTB's recent stock price of $43.94, this dividend works out to approximately 1.09%, so look for shares of Kontoor Brands Inc to trade 1.09% lower — all else being equal — when KTB shares open for trading on 12/8/22. Similarly, investors should look for ADP to open 0.47% lower in price and for HTLD to open 0.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KTB, ADP, and HTLD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kontoor Brands Inc (Symbol: KTB):



Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP):



Heartland Express, Inc. (Symbol: HTLD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.37% for Kontoor Brands Inc, 1.89% for Automatic Data Processing Inc., and 0.49% for Heartland Express, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Kontoor Brands Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, Automatic Data Processing Inc. shares are down about 0.2%, and Heartland Express, Inc. shares are down about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.