Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kohl's, GUESS ? and Texas Roadhouse

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/6/22, Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS), GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES), and Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kohl's Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 12/21/22, GUESS ?, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 12/23/22, and Texas Roadhouse Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 12/23/22. As a percentage of KSS's recent stock price of $31.33, this dividend works out to approximately 1.60%, so look for shares of Kohl's Corp. to trade 1.60% lower — all else being equal — when KSS shares open for trading on 12/6/22. Similarly, investors should look for GES to open 1.11% lower in price and for TXRH to open 0.46% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KSS, GES, and TXRH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS):



GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES):



Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.38% for Kohl's Corp., 4.44% for GUESS ?, Inc., and 1.86% for Texas Roadhouse Inc.

In Friday trading, Kohl's Corp. shares are currently off about 1.5%, GUESS ?, Inc. shares are down about 2.2%, and Texas Roadhouse Inc shares are down about 1.3% on the day.

