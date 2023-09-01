Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kohl's, GUESS ? and STERIS

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/5/23, Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS), GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES), and STERIS plc (Symbol: STE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kohl's Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 9/20/23, GUESS ?, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 9/22/23, and STERIS plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 9/22/23. As a percentage of KSS's recent stock price of $26.84, this dividend works out to approximately 1.86%, so look for shares of Kohl's Corp. to trade 1.86% lower — all else being equal — when KSS shares open for trading on 9/5/23. Similarly, investors should look for GES to open 1.23% lower in price and for STE to open 0.22% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. STERIS plc (Symbol: STE) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 18+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for KSS, GES, and STE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS):



GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES):



STERIS plc (Symbol: STE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.45% for Kohl's Corp., 4.93% for GUESS ?, Inc., and 0.89% for STERIS plc.

In Friday trading, Kohl's Corp. shares are currently up about 0.7%, GUESS ?, Inc. shares are up about 1.2%, and STERIS plc shares are up about 1.8% on the day.

