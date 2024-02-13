Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kodiak Gas Services, Chevron Corporation and ConocoPhillips

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/15/24, Kodiak Gas Services Inc (Symbol: KGS), Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), and ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kodiak Gas Services Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 2/23/24, Chevron Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.63 on 3/11/24, and ConocoPhillips will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.58 on 3/1/24. As a percentage of KGS's recent stock price of $24.42, this dividend works out to approximately 1.56%, so look for shares of Kodiak Gas Services Inc to trade 1.56% lower — all else being equal — when KGS shares open for trading on 2/15/24. Similarly, investors should look for CVX to open 1.07% lower in price and for COP to open 0.52% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KGS, CVX, and COP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kodiak Gas Services Inc (Symbol: KGS):



Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX):



ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.22% for Kodiak Gas Services Inc, 4.29% for Chevron Corporation, and 2.09% for ConocoPhillips.

In Tuesday trading, Kodiak Gas Services Inc shares are currently up about 2%, Chevron Corporation shares are up about 0.7%, and ConocoPhillips shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

