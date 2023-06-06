Ex-Dividend Reminder: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Textron and Schneider National

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/8/23, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX), Textron Inc (Symbol: TXT), and Schneider National Inc (Symbol: SNDR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 6/27/23, Textron Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.02 on 7/1/23, and Schneider National Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 7/11/23. As a percentage of KNX's recent stock price of $55.02, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%, so look for shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc to trade 0.25% lower — all else being equal — when KNX shares open for trading on 6/8/23. Similarly, investors should look for TXT to open 0.03% lower in price and for SNDR to open 0.35% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KNX, TXT, and SNDR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX):



Textron Inc (Symbol: TXT):



Schneider National Inc (Symbol: SNDR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.02% for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, 0.13% for Textron Inc, and 1.39% for Schneider National Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc shares are currently down about 0.8%, Textron Inc shares are down about 0.3%, and Schneider National Inc shares are down about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.