Ex-Dividend Reminder: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Rexford Industrial Realty and Sun Communities

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/29/23, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: KREF), Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (Symbol: REXR), and Sun Communities Inc (Symbol: SUI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 7/14/23, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 7/17/23, and Sun Communities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.93 on 7/17/23. As a percentage of KREF's recent stock price of $12.11, this dividend works out to approximately 3.55%, so look for shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc to trade 3.55% lower — all else being equal — when KREF shares open for trading on 6/29/23. Similarly, investors should look for REXR to open 0.74% lower in price and for SUI to open 0.73% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KREF, REXR, and SUI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: KREF):



Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (Symbol: REXR):



Sun Communities Inc (Symbol: SUI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 14.20% for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, 2.97% for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, and 2.91% for Sun Communities Inc.

In Tuesday trading, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc shares are currently down about 0.4%, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc shares are up about 0.7%, and Sun Communities Inc shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

