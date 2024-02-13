Ex-Dividend Reminder: KKR, Park National Corp and HCI Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/15/24, KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR), Park National Corp (Symbol: PRK), and HCI Group Inc (Symbol: HCI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. KKR & CO Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.165 on 3/1/24, Park National Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.06 on 3/8/24, and HCI Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 3/15/24. As a percentage of KKR's recent stock price of $97.62, this dividend works out to approximately 0.17%, so look for shares of KKR & CO Inc to trade 0.17% lower — all else being equal — when KKR shares open for trading on 2/15/24. Similarly, investors should look for PRK to open 0.79% lower in price and for HCI to open 0.42% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KKR, PRK, and HCI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR):



Park National Corp (Symbol: PRK):



HCI Group Inc (Symbol: HCI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.68% for KKR & CO Inc, 3.18% for Park National Corp, and 1.68% for HCI Group Inc.

In Tuesday trading, KKR & CO Inc shares are currently up about 0.6%, Park National Corp shares are up about 1.3%, and HCI Group Inc shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

