Ex-Dividend Reminder: KKR, eXp World Holdings and Capital One Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/10/24, KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR), eXp World Holdings Inc (Symbol: EXPI), and Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. KKR & CO Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.175 on 5/28/24, eXp World Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 5/27/24, and Capital One Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 5/24/24. As a percentage of KKR's recent stock price of $99.54, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%, so look for shares of KKR & CO Inc to trade 0.18% lower — all else being equal — when KKR shares open for trading on 5/10/24. Similarly, investors should look for EXPI to open 0.41% lower in price and for COF to open 0.42% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KKR, EXPI, and COF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR):



eXp World Holdings Inc (Symbol: EXPI):



Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.70% for KKR & CO Inc, 1.65% for eXp World Holdings Inc, and 1.68% for Capital One Financial Corp.

In Wednesday trading, KKR & CO Inc shares are currently up about 1.3%, eXp World Holdings Inc shares are up about 1.1%, and Capital One Financial Corp shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

