Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kite Realty Group Trust, Toronto Dominion Bank and American Express

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/5/23, Kite Realty Group Trust (Symbol: KRG), Toronto Dominion Bank (Symbol: TD), and American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kite Realty Group Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 4/14/23, Toronto Dominion Bank will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.96 on 4/30/23, and American Express Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 5/10/23. As a percentage of KRG's recent stock price of $21.01, this dividend works out to approximately 1.14%, so look for shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to trade 1.14% lower — all else being equal — when KRG shares open for trading on 4/5/23. Similarly, investors should look for TD to open 1.58% lower in price and for AXP to open 0.37% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KRG, TD, and AXP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kite Realty Group Trust (Symbol: KRG):



Toronto Dominion Bank (Symbol: TD):



American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.57% for Kite Realty Group Trust, 6.33% for Toronto Dominion Bank, and 1.46% for American Express Co..

In Monday trading, Kite Realty Group Trust shares are currently up about 0.4%, Toronto Dominion Bank shares are up about 1.3%, and American Express Co. shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.