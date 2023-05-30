Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kinross Gold, Corteva and Berry Global Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/31/23, Kinross Gold Corp. (Symbol: KGC), Corteva Inc (Symbol: CTVA), and Berry Global Group Inc (Symbol: BERY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kinross Gold Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 6/15/23, Corteva Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 6/15/23, and Berry Global Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 6/15/23. As a percentage of KGC's recent stock price of $4.75, this dividend works out to approximately 0.63%, so look for shares of Kinross Gold Corp. to trade 0.63% lower — all else being equal — when KGC shares open for trading on 5/31/23. Similarly, investors should look for CTVA to open 0.27% lower in price and for BERY to open 0.42% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KGC, CTVA, and BERY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kinross Gold Corp. (Symbol: KGC):



Corteva Inc (Symbol: CTVA):



Berry Global Group Inc (Symbol: BERY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.52% for Kinross Gold Corp., 1.09% for Corteva Inc, and 1.70% for Berry Global Group Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Kinross Gold Corp. shares are currently up about 0.3%, Corteva Inc shares are off about 0.5%, and Berry Global Group Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.