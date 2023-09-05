Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kimco Realty, CME Group and Automatic Data Processing

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/6/23, Kimco Realty Corp (Symbol: KIM), CME Group (Symbol: CME), and Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kimco Realty Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 9/21/23, CME Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.10 on 9/27/23, and Automatic Data Processing Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.25 on 10/1/23. As a percentage of KIM's recent stock price of $18.71, this dividend works out to approximately 1.23%, so look for shares of Kimco Realty Corp to trade 1.23% lower — all else being equal — when KIM shares open for trading on 9/6/23. Similarly, investors should look for CME to open 0.54% lower in price and for ADP to open 0.50% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KIM, CME, and ADP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kimco Realty Corp (Symbol: KIM):



CME Group (Symbol: CME):



Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.92% for Kimco Realty Corp, 2.18% for CME Group, and 1.99% for Automatic Data Processing Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Kimco Realty Corp shares are currently down about 0.9%, CME Group shares are down about 0.5%, and Automatic Data Processing Inc. shares are off about 1.6% on the day.

