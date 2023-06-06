Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kimberly-Clark, Lear and Lancaster Colony

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/8/23, Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB), Lear Corp. (Symbol: LEA), and Lancaster Colony Corp (Symbol: LANC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kimberly-Clark Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.18 on 7/5/23, Lear Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.77 on 6/28/23, and Lancaster Colony Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.85 on 6/30/23. As a percentage of KMB's recent stock price of $137.05, this dividend works out to approximately 0.86%, so look for shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp. to trade 0.86% lower — all else being equal — when KMB shares open for trading on 6/8/23. Similarly, investors should look for LEA to open 0.60% lower in price and for LANC to open 0.43% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KMB, LEA, and LANC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB):



Lear Corp. (Symbol: LEA):



Lancaster Colony Corp (Symbol: LANC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.44% for Kimberly-Clark Corp., 2.40% for Lear Corp., and 1.70% for Lancaster Colony Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Kimberly-Clark Corp. shares are currently up about 0.3%, Lear Corp. shares are off about 0.7%, and Lancaster Colony Corp shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

