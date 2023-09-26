Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kilroy Realty, Sun Communities and Claros Mortgage Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/28/23, Kilroy Realty Corp (Symbol: KRC), Sun Communities Inc (Symbol: SUI), and Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: CMTG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kilroy Realty Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 10/11/23, Sun Communities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.93 on 10/16/23, and Claros Mortgage Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 10/13/23. As a percentage of KRC's recent stock price of $31.57, this dividend works out to approximately 1.71%, so look for shares of Kilroy Realty Corp to trade 1.71% lower — all else being equal — when KRC shares open for trading on 9/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for SUI to open 0.76% lower in price and for CMTG to open 2.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KRC, SUI, and CMTG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kilroy Realty Corp (Symbol: KRC):



Sun Communities Inc (Symbol: SUI):



Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: CMTG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.84% for Kilroy Realty Corp, 3.05% for Sun Communities Inc, and 9.04% for Claros Mortgage Trust Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Kilroy Realty Corp shares are currently off about 1.1%, Sun Communities Inc shares are off about 1%, and Claros Mortgage Trust Inc shares are off about 1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.