Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kilroy Realty, LXP Industrial Trust and Innovative Industrial Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/27/24, Kilroy Realty Corp (Symbol: KRC), LXP Industrial Trust (Symbol: LXP), and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kilroy Realty Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 4/10/24, LXP Industrial Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 4/15/24, and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.82 on 4/15/24. As a percentage of KRC's recent stock price of $35.76, this dividend works out to approximately 1.51%, so look for shares of Kilroy Realty Corp to trade 1.51% lower — all else being equal — when KRC shares open for trading on 3/27/24. Similarly, investors should look for LXP to open 1.45% lower in price and for IIPR to open 1.78% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KRC, LXP, and IIPR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kilroy Realty Corp (Symbol: KRC):



LXP Industrial Trust (Symbol: LXP):



Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.04% for Kilroy Realty Corp, 5.81% for LXP Industrial Trust, and 7.10% for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc.

In Monday trading, Kilroy Realty Corp shares are currently off about 4.6%, LXP Industrial Trust shares are off about 2.1%, and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

