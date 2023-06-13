Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kforce, Western Union and Marten Transport

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/15/23, Kforce Inc. (Symbol: KFRC), Western Union Co (Symbol: WU), and Marten Transport Ltd (Symbol: MRTN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kforce Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 6/30/23, Western Union Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.235 on 6/30/23, and Marten Transport Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 6/30/23. As a percentage of KFRC's recent stock price of $61.94, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of Kforce Inc. to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when KFRC shares open for trading on 6/15/23. Similarly, investors should look for WU to open 1.99% lower in price and for MRTN to open 0.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KFRC, WU, and MRTN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kforce Inc. (Symbol: KFRC):



Western Union Co (Symbol: WU):



Marten Transport Ltd (Symbol: MRTN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.32% for Kforce Inc., 7.95% for Western Union Co, and 1.09% for Marten Transport Ltd.

In Tuesday trading, Kforce Inc. shares are currently up about 0.2%, Western Union Co shares are up about 0.8%, and Marten Transport Ltd shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

