Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kforce, Enersys and GATX

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/23, Kforce Inc. (Symbol: KFRC), Enersys (Symbol: ENS), and GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kforce Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 12/29/23, Enersys will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 12/29/23, and GATX Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 12/31/23. As a percentage of KFRC's recent stock price of $69.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.51%, so look for shares of Kforce Inc. to trade 0.51% lower — all else being equal — when KFRC shares open for trading on 12/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for ENS to open 0.24% lower in price and for GATX to open 0.48% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KFRC, ENS, and GATX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kforce Inc. (Symbol: KFRC):



Enersys (Symbol: ENS):



GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.06% for Kforce Inc., 0.97% for Enersys, and 1.93% for GATX Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Kforce Inc. shares are currently up about 1.2%, Enersys shares are up about 0.3%, and GATX Corp shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

