Markets
KFRC

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kforce, Compass Minerals International and Genpact

December 06, 2022 — 10:34 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/8/22, Kforce Inc. (Symbol: KFRC), Compass Minerals International Inc (Symbol: CMP), and Genpact Ltd (Symbol: G) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kforce Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/23/22, Compass Minerals International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 12/20/22, and Genpact Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 12/23/22. As a percentage of KFRC's recent stock price of $55.82, this dividend works out to approximately 0.54%, so look for shares of Kforce Inc. to trade 0.54% lower — all else being equal — when KFRC shares open for trading on 12/8/22. Similarly, investors should look for CMP to open 0.33% lower in price and for G to open 0.28% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KFRC, CMP, and G, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kforce Inc. (Symbol: KFRC):

KFRC+Dividend+History+Chart

Compass Minerals International Inc (Symbol: CMP):

CMP+Dividend+History+Chart

Genpact Ltd (Symbol: G):

G+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.15% for Kforce Inc., 1.33% for Compass Minerals International Inc, and 1.11% for Genpact Ltd.

In Tuesday trading, Kforce Inc. shares are currently off about 0.2%, Compass Minerals International Inc shares are up about 1.2%, and Genpact Ltd shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 FCVT Videos
 SLXP Split History
 GORO Price Target

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KFRC
CMP
G

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.