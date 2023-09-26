Ex-Dividend Reminder: Keurig Dr Pepper, Dillard's and Willis Towers Watson Public

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/28/23, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP), Dillard's Inc. (Symbol: DDS), and Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co (Symbol: WTW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.215 on 10/13/23, Dillard's Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 10/30/23, and Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.84 on 10/16/23. As a percentage of KDP's recent stock price of $32.42, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc to trade 0.66% lower — all else being equal — when KDP shares open for trading on 9/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for DDS to open 0.08% lower in price and for WTW to open 0.39% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KDP, DDS, and WTW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP):



Dillard's Inc. (Symbol: DDS):



Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co (Symbol: WTW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.65% for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, 0.32% for Dillard's Inc., and 1.58% for Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co.

In Tuesday trading, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc shares are currently down about 0.2%, Dillard's Inc. shares are down about 0.5%, and Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

