Ex-Dividend Reminder: Keurig Dr Pepper, American Eagle Outfitters and Sysco

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/4/24, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP), American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: AEO), and Sysco Corp (Symbol: SYY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.215 on 1/19/24, American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 1/19/24, and Sysco Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 1/26/24. As a percentage of KDP's recent stock price of $33.32, this dividend works out to approximately 0.65%, so look for shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc to trade 0.65% lower — all else being equal — when KDP shares open for trading on 1/4/24. Similarly, investors should look for AEO to open 0.59% lower in price and for SYY to open 0.68% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KDP, AEO, and SYY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP):



American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: AEO):



Sysco Corp (Symbol: SYY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.58% for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, 2.36% for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc., and 2.73% for Sysco Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc shares are currently down about 0.1%, American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. shares are down about 0.8%, and Sysco Corp shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

