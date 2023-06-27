News & Insights

Markets
KW

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Sunstone Hotel Investors and OFG Bancorp

June 27, 2023 — 11:55 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/29/23, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (Symbol: KW), Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (Symbol: SHO), and OFG Bancorp (Symbol: OFG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 7/6/23, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 7/17/23, and OFG Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 7/17/23. As a percentage of KW's recent stock price of $15.79, this dividend works out to approximately 1.52%, so look for shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc to trade 1.52% lower — all else being equal — when KW shares open for trading on 6/29/23. Similarly, investors should look for SHO to open 0.52% lower in price and for OFG to open 0.86% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KW, SHO, and OFG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (Symbol: KW):

KW+Dividend+History+Chart

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (Symbol: SHO):

SHO+Dividend+History+Chart

OFG Bancorp (Symbol: OFG):

OFG+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.08% for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, 2.09% for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc, and 3.45% for OFG Bancorp.

In Tuesday trading, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc shares are currently off about 0.2%, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc shares are off about 0.5%, and OFG Bancorp shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Cheap Healthcare Stocks
 Institutional Holders of GE
 Institutional Holders of USOI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KW
SHO
OFG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.