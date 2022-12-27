Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, AXIS Capital Holdings and MFA Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (Symbol: KW), AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd (Symbol: AXS), and MFA Financial, Inc. (Symbol: MFA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 1/5/23, AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 1/18/23, and MFA Financial, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 1/31/23. As a percentage of KW's recent stock price of $15.54, this dividend works out to approximately 1.54%, so look for shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc to trade 1.54% lower — all else being equal — when KW shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for AXS to open 0.80% lower in price and for MFA to open 3.34% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KW, AXS, and MFA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (Symbol: KW):



AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd (Symbol: AXS):



MFA Financial, Inc. (Symbol: MFA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.18% for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, 3.22% for AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd, and 13.37% for MFA Financial, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc shares are currently trading flat, AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd shares are off about 0.2%, and MFA Financial, Inc. shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

