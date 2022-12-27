Markets
KW

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, AXIS Capital Holdings and MFA Financial

December 27, 2022 — 10:46 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (Symbol: KW), AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd (Symbol: AXS), and MFA Financial, Inc. (Symbol: MFA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 1/5/23, AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 1/18/23, and MFA Financial, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 1/31/23. As a percentage of KW's recent stock price of $15.54, this dividend works out to approximately 1.54%, so look for shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc to trade 1.54% lower — all else being equal — when KW shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for AXS to open 0.80% lower in price and for MFA to open 3.34% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KW, AXS, and MFA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (Symbol: KW):

KW+Dividend+History+Chart

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd (Symbol: AXS):

AXS+Dividend+History+Chart

MFA Financial, Inc. (Symbol: MFA):

MFA+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.18% for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, 3.22% for AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd, and 13.37% for MFA Financial, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc shares are currently trading flat, AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd shares are off about 0.2%, and MFA Financial, Inc. shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Funds Holding UMBF
 XERS shares outstanding history
 Institutional Holders of NVCR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KW
AXS
MFA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.