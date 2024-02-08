News & Insights

Markets
KMT

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kennametal, Southern Copper and Helmerich & Payne

February 08, 2024 — 10:12 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/12/24, Kennametal Inc. (Symbol: KMT), Southern Copper Corp (Symbol: SCCO), and Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (Symbol: HP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kennametal Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 2/27/24, Southern Copper Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 2/29/24, and Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 2/27/24. As a percentage of KMT's recent stock price of $24.49, this dividend works out to approximately 0.82%, so look for shares of Kennametal Inc. to trade 0.82% lower — all else being equal — when KMT shares open for trading on 2/12/24. Similarly, investors should look for SCCO to open 0.98% lower in price and for HP to open 0.64% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KMT, SCCO, and HP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kennametal Inc. (Symbol: KMT):

KMT+Dividend+History+Chart

Southern Copper Corp (Symbol: SCCO):

SCCO+Dividend+History+Chart

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (Symbol: HP):

HP+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.27% for Kennametal Inc., 3.90% for Southern Copper Corp, and 2.57% for Helmerich & Payne, Inc..

In Thursday trading, Kennametal Inc. shares are currently off about 2.4%, Southern Copper Corp shares are down about 0.2%, and Helmerich & Payne, Inc. shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Funds Holding TIMB
 FOX Dividend Growth Rate
 MCY Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KMT
SCCO
HP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.