Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kennametal, Southern Copper and Helmerich & Payne

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/12/24, Kennametal Inc. (Symbol: KMT), Southern Copper Corp (Symbol: SCCO), and Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (Symbol: HP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kennametal Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 2/27/24, Southern Copper Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 2/29/24, and Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 2/27/24. As a percentage of KMT's recent stock price of $24.49, this dividend works out to approximately 0.82%, so look for shares of Kennametal Inc. to trade 0.82% lower — all else being equal — when KMT shares open for trading on 2/12/24. Similarly, investors should look for SCCO to open 0.98% lower in price and for HP to open 0.64% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KMT, SCCO, and HP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kennametal Inc. (Symbol: KMT):



Southern Copper Corp (Symbol: SCCO):



Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (Symbol: HP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.27% for Kennametal Inc., 3.90% for Southern Copper Corp, and 2.57% for Helmerich & Payne, Inc..

In Thursday trading, Kennametal Inc. shares are currently off about 2.4%, Southern Copper Corp shares are down about 0.2%, and Helmerich & Payne, Inc. shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

