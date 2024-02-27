Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kellanova, Whirlpool and Honeywell International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/29/24, Kellanova (Symbol: K), Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), and Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kellanova will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.56 on 3/15/24, Whirlpool Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.75 on 3/15/24, and Honeywell International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.08 on 3/15/24. As a percentage of K's recent stock price of $56.44, this dividend works out to approximately 0.99%, so look for shares of Kellanova to trade 0.99% lower — all else being equal — when K shares open for trading on 2/29/24. Similarly, investors should look for WHR to open 1.63% lower in price and for HON to open 0.54% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for K, WHR, and HON, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kellanova (Symbol: K):



Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR):



Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.97% for Kellanova, 6.52% for Whirlpool Corp, and 2.17% for Honeywell International Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Kellanova shares are currently trading flat, Whirlpool Corp shares are down about 2.9%, and Honeywell International Inc shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

