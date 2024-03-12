News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: KBR, Wesco International and Marten Transport

March 12, 2024

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/24, KBR Inc (Symbol: KBR), Wesco International, Inc. (Symbol: WCC), and Marten Transport Ltd (Symbol: MRTN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. KBR Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 4/15/24, Wesco International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4125 on 3/29/24, and Marten Transport Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 3/29/24. As a percentage of KBR's recent stock price of $61.13, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%, so look for shares of KBR Inc to trade 0.25% lower — all else being equal — when KBR shares open for trading on 3/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for WCC to open 0.26% lower in price and for MRTN to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KBR, WCC, and MRTN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

KBR Inc (Symbol: KBR):

KBR+Dividend+History+Chart

Wesco International, Inc. (Symbol: WCC):

WCC+Dividend+History+Chart

Marten Transport Ltd (Symbol: MRTN):

MRTN+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.98% for KBR Inc, 1.05% for Wesco International, Inc., and 1.27% for Marten Transport Ltd.

In Tuesday trading, KBR Inc shares are currently down about 0.9%, Wesco International, Inc. shares are off about 1.4%, and Marten Transport Ltd shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

