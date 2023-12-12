Ex-Dividend Reminder: KBR, Hillenbrand and Air Lease

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/23, KBR Inc (Symbol: KBR), Hillenbrand Inc (Symbol: HI), and Air Lease Corp (Symbol: AL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. KBR Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.135 on 1/16/24, Hillenbrand Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2225 on 12/29/23, and Air Lease Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 1/10/24. As a percentage of KBR's recent stock price of $52.39, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%, so look for shares of KBR Inc to trade 0.26% lower — all else being equal — when KBR shares open for trading on 12/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for HI to open 0.55% lower in price and for AL to open 0.53% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KBR, HI, and AL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

KBR Inc (Symbol: KBR):



Hillenbrand Inc (Symbol: HI):



Air Lease Corp (Symbol: AL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.03% for KBR Inc, 2.18% for Hillenbrand Inc, and 2.12% for Air Lease Corp.

In Tuesday trading, KBR Inc shares are currently up about 0.3%, Hillenbrand Inc shares are trading flat, and Air Lease Corp shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

