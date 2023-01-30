Markets
KBH

Ex-Dividend Reminder: KB Home, Fastenal and Graham Holdings

January 30, 2023 — 09:59 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/1/23, KB Home (Symbol: KBH), Fastenal Co. (Symbol: FAST), and Graham Holdings Co. (Symbol: GHC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. KB Home will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 2/16/23, Fastenal Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 3/2/23, and Graham Holdings Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.65 on 2/16/23. As a percentage of KBH's recent stock price of $37.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%, so look for shares of KB Home to trade 0.40% lower — all else being equal — when KBH shares open for trading on 2/1/23. Similarly, investors should look for FAST to open 0.70% lower in price and for GHC to open 0.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KBH, FAST, and GHC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

KB Home (Symbol: KBH):

KBH+Dividend+History+Chart

Fastenal Co. (Symbol: FAST):

FAST+Dividend+History+Chart

Graham Holdings Co. (Symbol: GHC):

GHC+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.61% for KB Home, 2.80% for Fastenal Co., and 1.05% for Graham Holdings Co..

In Monday trading, KB Home shares are currently off about 0.5%, Fastenal Co. shares are down about 0.6%, and Graham Holdings Co. shares are off about 1.5% on the day.

