Ex-Dividend Reminder: JPMorgan Chase, Toronto Dominion Bank and Globe Life

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/5/23, JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), Toronto Dominion Bank (Symbol: TD), and Globe Life Inc (Symbol: GL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. JPMorgan Chase & Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.05 on 10/31/23, Toronto Dominion Bank will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.96 on 10/31/23, and Globe Life Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 11/1/23. As a percentage of JPM's recent stock price of $143.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.73%, so look for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co to trade 0.73% lower — all else being equal — when JPM shares open for trading on 10/5/23. Similarly, investors should look for TD to open 1.65% lower in price and for GL to open 0.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JPM, TD, and GL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM):



Toronto Dominion Bank (Symbol: TD):



Globe Life Inc (Symbol: GL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.93% for JPMorgan Chase & Co, 6.60% for Toronto Dominion Bank, and 0.83% for Globe Life Inc.

In Tuesday trading, JPMorgan Chase & Co shares are currently down about 0.4%, Toronto Dominion Bank shares are off about 1%, and Globe Life Inc shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

