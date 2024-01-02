Ex-Dividend Reminder: JPMorgan Chase, Brandywine Realty Trust and Kite Realty Group Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/4/24, JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), Brandywine Realty Trust (Symbol: BDN), and Kite Realty Group Trust (Symbol: KRG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. JPMorgan Chase & Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.05 on 1/31/24, Brandywine Realty Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 1/18/24, and Kite Realty Group Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 1/12/24. As a percentage of JPM's recent stock price of $170.10, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co to trade 0.62% lower — all else being equal — when JPM shares open for trading on 1/4/24. Similarly, investors should look for BDN to open 2.78% lower in price and for KRG to open 1.09% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JPM, BDN, and KRG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM):



Brandywine Realty Trust (Symbol: BDN):



Kite Realty Group Trust (Symbol: KRG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.47% for JPMorgan Chase & Co, 11.11% for Brandywine Realty Trust, and 4.37% for Kite Realty Group Trust.

In Tuesday trading, JPMorgan Chase & Co shares are currently down about 0.1%, Brandywine Realty Trust shares are down about 1.8%, and Kite Realty Group Trust shares are down about 1.6% on the day.

