Ex-Dividend Reminder: JOYY, Interdigital and Kadant

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/12/23, JOYY Inc (Symbol: YY), Interdigital Inc (Symbol: IDCC), and Kadant Inc (Symbol: KAI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. JOYY Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 4/28/23, Interdigital Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 4/26/23, and Kadant Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 5/10/23. As a percentage of YY's recent stock price of $29.80, this dividend works out to approximately 1.71%, so look for shares of JOYY Inc to trade 1.71% lower — all else being equal — when YY shares open for trading on 4/12/23. Similarly, investors should look for IDCC to open 0.48% lower in price and for KAI to open 0.15% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for YY, IDCC, and KAI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

JOYY Inc (Symbol: YY):



Interdigital Inc (Symbol: IDCC):



Kadant Inc (Symbol: KAI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.85% for JOYY Inc, 1.93% for Interdigital Inc, and 0.61% for Kadant Inc.

In Monday trading, JOYY Inc shares are currently off about 1.4%, Interdigital Inc shares are off about 0.6%, and Kadant Inc shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

