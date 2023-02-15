Ex-Dividend Reminder: Johnson & Johnson, Primerica and CNA Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/17/23, Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), Primerica Inc (Symbol: PRI), and CNA Financial Corp (Symbol: CNA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Johnson & Johnson will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.13 on 3/7/23, Primerica Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 3/14/23, and CNA Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 3/9/23. As a percentage of JNJ's recent stock price of $161.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.70%, so look for shares of Johnson & Johnson to trade 0.70% lower — all else being equal — when JNJ shares open for trading on 2/17/23. Similarly, investors should look for PRI to open 0.39% lower in price and for CNA to open 0.95% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JNJ, PRI, and CNA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ):



Primerica Inc (Symbol: PRI):



CNA Financial Corp (Symbol: CNA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.79% for Johnson & Johnson, 1.55% for Primerica Inc, and 3.79% for CNA Financial Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Johnson & Johnson shares are currently off about 0.2%, Primerica Inc shares are off about 0.6%, and CNA Financial Corp shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.