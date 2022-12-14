Ex-Dividend Reminder: Johnson Controls International, Boyd Gaming and South Jersey Industries

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/16/22, Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI), Boyd Gaming Corp. (Symbol: BYD), and South Jersey Industries Inc (Symbol: SJI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Johnson Controls International plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 1/13/23, Boyd Gaming Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 1/15/23, and South Jersey Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 12/27/22. As a percentage of JCI's recent stock price of $66.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of Johnson Controls International plc to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when JCI shares open for trading on 12/16/22. Similarly, investors should look for BYD to open 0.25% lower in price and for SJI to open 0.88% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JCI, BYD, and SJI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI):



Boyd Gaming Corp. (Symbol: BYD):



South Jersey Industries Inc (Symbol: SJI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.10% for Johnson Controls International plc, 1.01% for Boyd Gaming Corp., and 3.53% for South Jersey Industries Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Johnson Controls International plc shares are currently trading flat, Boyd Gaming Corp. shares are off about 0.2%, and South Jersey Industries Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

