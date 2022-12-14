Markets
JCI

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Johnson Controls International, Boyd Gaming and South Jersey Industries

December 14, 2022 — 10:35 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/16/22, Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI), Boyd Gaming Corp. (Symbol: BYD), and South Jersey Industries Inc (Symbol: SJI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Johnson Controls International plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 1/13/23, Boyd Gaming Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 1/15/23, and South Jersey Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 12/27/22. As a percentage of JCI's recent stock price of $66.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of Johnson Controls International plc to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when JCI shares open for trading on 12/16/22. Similarly, investors should look for BYD to open 0.25% lower in price and for SJI to open 0.88% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JCI, BYD, and SJI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI):

JCI+Dividend+History+Chart

Boyd Gaming Corp. (Symbol: BYD):

BYD+Dividend+History+Chart

South Jersey Industries Inc (Symbol: SJI):

SJI+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.10% for Johnson Controls International plc, 1.01% for Boyd Gaming Corp., and 3.53% for South Jersey Industries Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Johnson Controls International plc shares are currently trading flat, Boyd Gaming Corp. shares are off about 0.2%, and South Jersey Industries Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 CCRT Insider Buying
 BFO Videos
 BGCP Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JCI
BYD
SJI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.