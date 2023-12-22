Ex-Dividend Reminder: John Wiley & Sons, Zimmer Biomet Holdings and Armada Hoffler Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/26/23, John Wiley & Sons Inc. (Symbol: WLY), Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (Symbol: ZBH), and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (Symbol: AHH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. John Wiley & Sons Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 1/11/24, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 1/31/24, and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.195 on 1/4/24. As a percentage of WLY's recent stock price of $33.58, this dividend works out to approximately 1.04%, so look for shares of John Wiley & Sons Inc. to trade 1.04% lower — all else being equal — when WLY shares open for trading on 12/26/23. Similarly, investors should look for ZBH to open 0.20% lower in price and for AHH to open 1.53% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WLY, ZBH, and AHH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

John Wiley & Sons Inc. (Symbol: WLY):



Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (Symbol: ZBH):



Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (Symbol: AHH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.17% for John Wiley & Sons Inc., 0.80% for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, and 6.12% for Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.

In Friday trading, John Wiley & Sons Inc. shares are currently up about 1%, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc shares are down about 0.3%, and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.