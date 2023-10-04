News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: John Wiley & Sons, Darden Restaurants and Vail Resorts

October 04, 2023

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/6/23, John Wiley & Sons Inc. (Symbol: WLY), Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI), and Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. John Wiley & Sons Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 10/25/23, Darden Restaurants, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.31 on 11/1/23, and Vail Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.06 on 10/26/23. As a percentage of WLY's recent stock price of $35.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.99%, so look for shares of John Wiley & Sons Inc. to trade 0.99% lower — all else being equal — when WLY shares open for trading on 10/6/23. Similarly, investors should look for DRI to open 0.93% lower in price and for MTN to open 0.99% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WLY, DRI, and MTN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

John Wiley & Sons Inc. (Symbol: WLY):

WLY+Dividend+History+Chart

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI):

DRI+Dividend+History+Chart

Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN):

MTN+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.95% for John Wiley & Sons Inc., 3.72% for Darden Restaurants, Inc., and 3.97% for Vail Resorts Inc.

In Wednesday trading, John Wiley & Sons Inc. shares are currently trading flat, Darden Restaurants, Inc. shares are up about 0.8%, and Vail Resorts Inc shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

