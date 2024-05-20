Ex-Dividend Reminder: John Bean Technologies, Littelfuse and Pitney Bowes

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/22/24, John Bean Technologies Corp (Symbol: JBT), Littelfuse Inc (Symbol: LFUS), and Pitney Bowes Inc (Symbol: PBI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. John Bean Technologies Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 6/6/24, Littelfuse Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 6/6/24, and Pitney Bowes Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 6/7/24. As a percentage of JBT's recent stock price of $93.55, this dividend works out to approximately 0.11%, so look for shares of John Bean Technologies Corp to trade 0.11% lower — all else being equal — when JBT shares open for trading on 5/22/24. Similarly, investors should look for LFUS to open 0.25% lower in price and for PBI to open 0.95% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Littelfuse Inc (Symbol: LFUS) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for JBT, LFUS, and PBI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

John Bean Technologies Corp (Symbol: JBT):



Littelfuse Inc (Symbol: LFUS):



Pitney Bowes Inc (Symbol: PBI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.43% for John Bean Technologies Corp, 1.00% for Littelfuse Inc, and 3.80% for Pitney Bowes Inc.

In Monday trading, John Bean Technologies Corp shares are currently up about 0.1%, Littelfuse Inc shares are up about 4.1%, and Pitney Bowes Inc shares are off about 0.9% on the day.

