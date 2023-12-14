Ex-Dividend Reminder: J&J Snack Foods, PulteGroup and Upbound Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/18/23, J&J Snack Foods Corp. (Symbol: JJSF), PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM), and Upbound Group Inc (Symbol: UPBD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. J&J Snack Foods Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.735 on 1/9/24, PulteGroup Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 1/3/24, and Upbound Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 1/9/24. As a percentage of JJSF's recent stock price of $173.18, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. to trade 0.42% lower — all else being equal — when JJSF shares open for trading on 12/18/23. Similarly, investors should look for PHM to open 0.20% lower in price and for UPBD to open 1.16% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JJSF, PHM, and UPBD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (Symbol: JJSF):



PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM):



Upbound Group Inc (Symbol: UPBD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.70% for J&J Snack Foods Corp., 0.82% for PulteGroup Inc, and 4.62% for Upbound Group Inc.

In Thursday trading, J&J Snack Foods Corp. shares are currently up about 0.8%, PulteGroup Inc shares are up about 2%, and Upbound Group Inc shares are up about 1% on the day.

