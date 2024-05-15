News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Jefferies Group, Sabra Health Care REIT and Deutsche Bank

May 15, 2024 — 11:22 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/17/24, Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF), Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (Symbol: SBRA), and Deutsche Bank AG (Symbol: DB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Jefferies Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 5/30/24, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 5/31/24, and Deutsche Bank AG will pay its annual dividend of $0.45 on 5/21/24. As a percentage of JEF's recent stock price of $46.18, this dividend works out to approximately 0.65%, so look for shares of Jefferies Group Inc. to trade 0.65% lower — all else being equal — when JEF shares open for trading on 5/17/24. Similarly, investors should look for SBRA to open 2.04% lower in price and for DB to open 2.58% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JEF, SBRA, and DB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF):

JEF+Dividend+History+Chart

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (Symbol: SBRA):

SBRA+Dividend+History+Chart

Deutsche Bank AG (Symbol: DB):

DB+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.60% for Jefferies Group Inc., 8.17% for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc, and 2.58% for Deutsche Bank AG.

In Wednesday trading, Jefferies Group Inc. shares are currently up about 0.4%, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc shares are up about 1.4%, and Deutsche Bank AG shares are up about 2.4% on the day.

