JEF

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Jefferies Group, Amerant Bancorp and National Instruments

February 08, 2023 — 10:11 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/10/23, Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF), Amerant Bancorp Inc (Symbol: AMTB), and National Instruments Corp. (Symbol: NATI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Jefferies Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 2/24/23, Amerant Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 2/28/23, and National Instruments Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 3/6/23. As a percentage of JEF's recent stock price of $39.42, this dividend works out to approximately 0.76%, so look for shares of Jefferies Group Inc. to trade 0.76% lower — all else being equal — when JEF shares open for trading on 2/10/23. Similarly, investors should look for AMTB to open 0.30% lower in price and for NATI to open 0.52% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JEF, AMTB, and NATI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF):

JEF+Dividend+History+Chart

Amerant Bancorp Inc (Symbol: AMTB):

AMTB+Dividend+History+Chart

National Instruments Corp. (Symbol: NATI):

NATI+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.04% for Jefferies Group Inc., 1.22% for Amerant Bancorp Inc, and 2.10% for National Instruments Corp..

In Wednesday trading, Jefferies Group Inc. shares are currently off about 0.7%, Amerant Bancorp Inc shares are off about 0.7%, and National Instruments Corp. shares are down about 0.7% on the day.

