Ex-Dividend Reminder: JBG SMITH Properties, Arbor Realty Trust and Tpg

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/16/23, JBG SMITH Properties (Symbol: JBGS), Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR), and Tpg Inc - Class A (Symbol: TPG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. JBG SMITH Properties will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 12/1/23, Arbor Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 11/30/23, and Tpg Inc - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 12/1/23. As a percentage of JBGS's recent stock price of $13.68, this dividend works out to approximately 1.64%, so look for shares of JBG SMITH Properties to trade 1.64% lower — all else being equal — when JBGS shares open for trading on 11/16/23. Similarly, investors should look for ABR to open 3.20% lower in price and for TPG to open 1.46% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JBGS, ABR, and TPG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

JBG SMITH Properties (Symbol: JBGS):



Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR):



Tpg Inc - Class A (Symbol: TPG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.58% for JBG SMITH Properties, 12.80% for Arbor Realty Trust Inc, and 5.85% for Tpg Inc - Class A.

In Tuesday trading, JBG SMITH Properties shares are currently up about 6.8%, Arbor Realty Trust Inc shares are up about 3.5%, and Tpg Inc - Class A shares are up about 2.4% on the day.

