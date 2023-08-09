Ex-Dividend Reminder: Janus Henderson Group, Bank Of NT Butterfield & Son and SSR Mining

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/11/23, Janus Henderson Group plc Ordinary Shares (Symbol: JHG), Bank Of NT Butterfield & Son Ltd (Symbol: NTB), and SSR Mining Inc (Symbol: SSRM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Janus Henderson Group plc Ordinary Shares will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 8/30/23, Bank Of NT Butterfield & Son Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 8/28/23, and SSR Mining Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 9/11/23. As a percentage of JHG's recent stock price of $26.81, this dividend works out to approximately 1.45%, so look for shares of Janus Henderson Group plc Ordinary Shares to trade 1.45% lower — all else being equal — when JHG shares open for trading on 8/11/23. Similarly, investors should look for NTB to open 1.47% lower in price and for SSRM to open 0.48% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JHG, NTB, and SSRM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Janus Henderson Group plc Ordinary Shares (Symbol: JHG):



Bank Of NT Butterfield & Son Ltd (Symbol: NTB):



SSR Mining Inc (Symbol: SSRM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.82% for Janus Henderson Group plc Ordinary Shares, 5.88% for Bank Of NT Butterfield & Son Ltd, and 1.93% for SSR Mining Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Janus Henderson Group plc Ordinary Shares shares are currently off about 0.3%, Bank Of NT Butterfield & Son Ltd shares are down about 1.6%, and SSR Mining Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.