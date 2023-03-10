Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Jack in the Box, Red Rock Resorts and Boyd Gaming

March 10, 2023 — 10:16 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/23, Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK), Red Rock Resorts Inc (Symbol: RRR), and Boyd Gaming Corp. (Symbol: BYD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Jack in the Box, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 3/28/23, Red Rock Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/31/23, and Boyd Gaming Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 4/15/23. As a percentage of JACK's recent stock price of $82.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of Jack in the Box, Inc. to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when JACK shares open for trading on 3/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for RRR to open 0.57% lower in price and for BYD to open 0.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JACK, RRR, and BYD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK):

JACK+Dividend+History+Chart

Red Rock Resorts Inc (Symbol: RRR):

RRR+Dividend+History+Chart

Boyd Gaming Corp. (Symbol: BYD):

BYD+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.13% for Jack in the Box, Inc., 2.29% for Red Rock Resorts Inc, and 1.02% for Boyd Gaming Corp..

In Friday trading, Jack in the Box, Inc. shares are currently trading flat, Red Rock Resorts Inc shares are off about 0.9%, and Boyd Gaming Corp. shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

