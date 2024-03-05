Ex-Dividend Reminder: Jack Henry & Associates, Schneider National and L3Harris Technologies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/7/24, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (Symbol: JKHY), Schneider National Inc (Symbol: SNDR), and L3Harris Technologies Inc (Symbol: LHX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 3/26/24, Schneider National Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.095 on 4/9/24, and L3Harris Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.16 on 3/22/24. As a percentage of JKHY's recent stock price of $173.54, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%, so look for shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. to trade 0.32% lower — all else being equal — when JKHY shares open for trading on 3/7/24. Similarly, investors should look for SNDR to open 0.42% lower in price and for LHX to open 0.54% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JKHY, SNDR, and LHX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (Symbol: JKHY):



Schneider National Inc (Symbol: SNDR):



L3Harris Technologies Inc (Symbol: LHX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.27% for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc., 1.67% for Schneider National Inc, and 2.15% for L3Harris Technologies Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.9%, Schneider National Inc shares are off about 0.7%, and L3Harris Technologies Inc shares are up about 2.9% on the day.

