Ex-Dividend Reminder: Jabil, Allegiant Travel Company and Scorpio Tankers

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/14/23, Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL), Allegiant Travel Company (Symbol: ALGT), and Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Jabil Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 9/5/23, Allegiant Travel Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 9/1/23, and Scorpio Tankers Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 9/15/23. As a percentage of JBL's recent stock price of $107.27, this dividend works out to approximately 0.07%, so look for shares of Jabil Inc to trade 0.07% lower — all else being equal — when JBL shares open for trading on 8/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for ALGT to open 0.55% lower in price and for STNG to open 0.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JBL, ALGT, and STNG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL):



Allegiant Travel Company (Symbol: ALGT):



Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.30% for Jabil Inc, 2.19% for Allegiant Travel Company, and 1.97% for Scorpio Tankers Inc.

In Thursday trading, Jabil Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, Allegiant Travel Company shares are up about 1%, and Scorpio Tankers Inc shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

