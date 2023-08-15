Ex-Dividend Reminder: J.M. Smucker, Wingstop and Bath & Body Works

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/17/23, J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM), Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING), and Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. J.M. Smucker Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.06 on 9/1/23, Wingstop Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 9/8/23, and Bath & Body Works Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 9/1/23. As a percentage of SJM's recent stock price of $146.38, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of J.M. Smucker Co. to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when SJM shares open for trading on 8/17/23. Similarly, investors should look for WING to open 0.14% lower in price and for BBWI to open 0.54% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SJM, WING, and BBWI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM):



Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING):



Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.90% for J.M. Smucker Co., 0.54% for Wingstop Inc, and 2.14% for Bath & Body Works Inc.

In Tuesday trading, J.M. Smucker Co. shares are currently off about 0.1%, Wingstop Inc shares are down about 0.8%, and Bath & Body Works Inc shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.