SJM

Ex-Dividend Reminder: J.M. Smucker, Weis Markets and Duke Energy Corp

February 13, 2024 — 11:39 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/15/24, J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM), Weis Markets, Inc. (Symbol: WMK), and Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. J.M. Smucker Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.06 on 3/1/24, Weis Markets, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 3/4/24, and Duke Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.025 on 3/18/24. As a percentage of SJM's recent stock price of $129.74, this dividend works out to approximately 0.82%, so look for shares of J.M. Smucker Co. to trade 0.82% lower — all else being equal — when SJM shares open for trading on 2/15/24. Similarly, investors should look for WMK to open 0.55% lower in price and for DUK to open 1.11% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SJM, WMK, and DUK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM):

Weis Markets, Inc. (Symbol: WMK):

Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.27% for J.M. Smucker Co., 2.21% for Weis Markets, Inc., and 4.43% for Duke Energy Corp.

In Tuesday trading, J.M. Smucker Co. shares are currently up about 1.4%, Weis Markets, Inc. shares are up about 2.9%, and Duke Energy Corp shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

