Ex-Dividend Reminder: J.M. Smucker, Unilever and MGP Ingredients

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/16/23, J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM), Unilever plc (Symbol: UL), and MGP Ingredients Inc (Symbol: MGPI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. J.M. Smucker Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.06 on 12/1/23, Unilever plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4539 on 12/8/23, and MGP Ingredients Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 12/1/23. As a percentage of SJM's recent stock price of $109.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.97%, so look for shares of J.M. Smucker Co. to trade 0.97% lower — all else being equal — when SJM shares open for trading on 11/16/23. Similarly, investors should look for UL to open 0.93% lower in price and for MGPI to open 0.13% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SJM, UL, and MGPI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM):



Unilever plc (Symbol: UL):



MGP Ingredients Inc (Symbol: MGPI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.87% for J.M. Smucker Co., 3.74% for Unilever plc, and 0.51% for MGP Ingredients Inc.

In Tuesday trading, J.M. Smucker Co. shares are currently up about 1.1%, Unilever plc shares are up about 0.5%, and MGP Ingredients Inc shares are up about 2.5% on the day.

