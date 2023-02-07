Ex-Dividend Reminder: J.M. Smucker, Nexstar Media Group and Penske Automotive Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/9/23, J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM), Nexstar Media Group Inc (Symbol: NXST), and Penske Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: PAG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. J.M. Smucker Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.02 on 3/1/23, Nexstar Media Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.35 on 2/24/23, and Penske Automotive Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.61 on 3/1/23. As a percentage of SJM's recent stock price of $149.47, this dividend works out to approximately 0.68%, so look for shares of J.M. Smucker Co. to trade 0.68% lower — all else being equal — when SJM shares open for trading on 2/9/23. Similarly, investors should look for NXST to open 0.66% lower in price and for PAG to open 0.45% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SJM, NXST, and PAG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM):



Nexstar Media Group Inc (Symbol: NXST):



Penske Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: PAG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.73% for J.M. Smucker Co., 2.64% for Nexstar Media Group Inc, and 1.80% for Penske Automotive Group Inc.

In Tuesday trading, J.M. Smucker Co. shares are currently off about 1.4%, Nexstar Media Group Inc shares are down about 1.5%, and Penske Automotive Group Inc shares are off about 0.9% on the day.

