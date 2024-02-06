News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Parker Hannifin and Columbus McKinnon

February 06, 2024 — 10:05 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/8/24, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT), Parker Hannifin Corp (Symbol: PH), and Columbus McKinnon Corp. (Symbol: CMCO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 2/23/24, Parker Hannifin Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.48 on 3/1/24, and Columbus McKinnon Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 2/20/24. As a percentage of JBHT's recent stock price of $206.72, this dividend works out to approximately 0.21%, so look for shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to trade 0.21% lower — all else being equal — when JBHT shares open for trading on 2/8/24. Similarly, investors should look for PH to open 0.29% lower in price and for CMCO to open 0.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JBHT, PH, and CMCO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT):

JBHT+Dividend+History+Chart

Parker Hannifin Corp (Symbol: PH):

PH+Dividend+History+Chart

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (Symbol: CMCO):

CMCO+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.83% for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., 1.16% for Parker Hannifin Corp, and 0.70% for Columbus McKinnon Corp..

In Tuesday trading, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.8%, Parker Hannifin Corp shares are off about 0.3%, and Columbus McKinnon Corp. shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

