Ex-Dividend Reminder: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Parker Hannifin and Bread Financial Holdings

May 09, 2023 — 10:32 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/11/23, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT), Parker Hannifin Corp (Symbol: PH), and Bread Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: BFH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 5/26/23, Parker Hannifin Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.48 on 6/2/23, and Bread Financial Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 6/16/23. As a percentage of JBHT's recent stock price of $176.17, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%, so look for shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to trade 0.24% lower — all else being equal — when JBHT shares open for trading on 5/11/23. Similarly, investors should look for PH to open 0.44% lower in price and for BFH to open 0.83% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JBHT, PH, and BFH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT):

Parker Hannifin Corp (Symbol: PH):

Bread Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: BFH):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.95% for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., 1.77% for Parker Hannifin Corp, and 3.32% for Bread Financial Holdings Inc.

In Tuesday trading, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. shares are currently down about 1.2%, Parker Hannifin Corp shares are off about 0.2%, and Bread Financial Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

