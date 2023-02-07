Ex-Dividend Reminder: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Mueller Water Products and Navios Maritime Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/9/23, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT), Mueller Water Products Inc (Symbol: MWA), and Navios Maritime Partners LP (Symbol: NMM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 2/24/23, Mueller Water Products Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.061 on 2/21/23, and Navios Maritime Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 2/14/23. As a percentage of JBHT's recent stock price of $196.96, this dividend works out to approximately 0.21%, so look for shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to trade 0.21% lower — all else being equal — when JBHT shares open for trading on 2/9/23. Similarly, investors should look for MWA to open 0.45% lower in price and for NMM to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JBHT, MWA, and NMM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT):



Mueller Water Products Inc (Symbol: MWA):



Navios Maritime Partners LP (Symbol: NMM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.85% for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., 1.78% for Mueller Water Products Inc, and 0.73% for Navios Maritime Partners LP.

In Tuesday trading, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. shares are currently down about 0.1%, Mueller Water Products Inc shares are down about 0.7%, and Navios Maritime Partners LP shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

