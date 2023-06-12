Ex-Dividend Reminder: Iron Mountain, Telephone & Data Systems and Iridium Communications

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/14/23, Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM), Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS), and Iridium Communications Inc (Symbol: IRDM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Iron Mountain Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6185 on 7/6/23, Telephone & Data Systems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.185 on 6/30/23, and Iridium Communications Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 6/30/23. As a percentage of IRM's recent stock price of $55.99, this dividend works out to approximately 1.10%, so look for shares of Iron Mountain Inc to trade 1.10% lower — all else being equal — when IRM shares open for trading on 6/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for TDS to open 2.45% lower in price and for IRDM to open 0.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IRM, TDS, and IRDM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM):



Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS):



Iridium Communications Inc (Symbol: IRDM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.42% for Iron Mountain Inc, 9.81% for Telephone & Data Systems Inc, and 0.83% for Iridium Communications Inc.

In Monday trading, Iron Mountain Inc shares are currently off about 0.1%, Telephone & Data Systems Inc shares are up about 1.2%, and Iridium Communications Inc shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

